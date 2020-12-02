Colleen Johnson earns $100,385 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Colleen Johnson, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, held the position of Asst Dir, Fin Aid/L in the Enmgt Financial Aid department. Johnson is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Johnson made $93,400.98 in 2020. This employee's salary is 40% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $6,984.00 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Johnson has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since 7/27/1982.