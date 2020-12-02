 Skip to main content
Clare Huhn earns $116,468 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Clare Huhn, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Dis Policy/Plng Anlst in the Gea/University Admin/Acad Pln department. Huhn is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Huhn made $116,467.98 in 2020. This employee's salary is 63% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Huhn has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 1/3/1989.

