Christopher Robaidek earns $56,318 at University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 2020

Christopher Robaidek, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Parkside, held the position of Instructl Prg Mgr Ii in the Student Tech Fees department. Robaidek is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Robaidek made $56,317.50 in 2020. This employee's salary is 21% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Robaidek has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Parkside since 7/1/1984.

