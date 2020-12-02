Christopher Koval earns $44,910 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Christopher Koval, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Fac Maint Spec Adv in the Cals/Ag Res Sta/West Mad department. Koval is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Koval made $44,050.09 in 2020. This employee's salary is 37% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $860.05 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Koval has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 10/21/1990.