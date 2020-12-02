Christopher Gradel earns $47,494 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

 Skip to main content
Christopher Gradel, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Purchasing Agent in the Vcrge/Molec Bio/Molec Bio department. Gradel is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Gradel made $47,409.68 in 2020. This employee's salary is 34% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $84.26 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Gradel has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 4/5/2004.

