Christopher Bruhn earns $127,006 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Christopher Bruhn, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Assistant Dean/L in the L&S/Administration/Admin department. Bruhn is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Bruhn made $127,005.54 in 2020. This employee's salary is 78% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Bruhn has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 6/19/1989.