Christine Horstmeyer earns $85,656 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Christine Horstmeyer, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Acad Dept Supv in the L&S/Philosophy/Philosophy department. Horstmeyer is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Horstmeyer made $85,656.18 in 2020. This employee's salary is 20% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Horstmeyer has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 10/21/1986.