 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christine Horstmeyer earns $85,656 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Christine Horstmeyer earns $85,656 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Christine Horstmeyer, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Acad Dept Supv in the L&S/Philosophy/Philosophy department. Horstmeyer is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Horstmeyer made $85,656.18 in 2020. This employee's salary is 20% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Horstmeyer has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 10/21/1986.

Tags

Loading...

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics