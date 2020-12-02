 Skip to main content
Christine Gantner earns $74,593 at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2020

Christine Gantner, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, held the position of Dir, Alumni Rel/M in the University Affairs department. Gantner is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Gantner made $74,592.54 in 2020. This employee's salary is 4% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Gantner has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh since 1/1/1993.

