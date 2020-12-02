 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles Hermes earns $106,550 at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2020

Charles Hermes earns $106,550 at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2020

Charles Hermes, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, held the position of Bldgs/Grounds Supt in the Mechanical Shop - Hvac department. Hermes is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Hermes made $106,520.00 in 2020. This employee's salary is 49% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $30.00 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Hermes has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh since 9/20/1987.

Tags

Loading...

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics