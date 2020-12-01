Charles Acher earns $78,674 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Charles Acher, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Professor (Chs) in the Smph/Surgery/Vascular Surgery department. Acher is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Acher made $78,673.98 in 2020. This employee's salary is 10% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Acher has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 8/1/1983.