Carol Stier earns $43,456 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Carol Stier, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Libry Ser Asst - Adv in the Libr\Steenbock Ag Library department. Stier is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Stier made $43,456.00 in 2020. This employee's salary is 39% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Stier has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 8/26/1991.