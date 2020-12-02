Carol Schlatter earns $65,721 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Carol Schlatter, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Sr Acad Librarian in the Libr\Central Technical Service department. Schlatter is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Schlatter made $65,721.13 in 2020. This employee's salary is 8% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Schlatter has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 7/1/1968.