Carol Jenkins-Espinosa earns $60,143 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Carol Jenkins-Espinosa, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Financial Specialist Senior in the L&S/Ctr For Limnology department. Jenkins-Espinosa is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Jenkins-Espinosa made $60,143.12 in 2020. This employee's salary is 16% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Jenkins-Espinosa has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 8/18/1986.

