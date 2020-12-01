 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan James earns $39,846 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Bryan James earns $39,846 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Bryan James, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Libry Ser Asst - Adv in the Libr\Central Technical Service department. James is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, James made $39,846.41 in 2020. This employee's salary is 44% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. James has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 9/25/2002.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How winter storms are formed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics