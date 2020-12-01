Brian Hudelson earns $86,313 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Brian Hudelson, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Faculty Associate in the Cals/Plant Pathology department. Hudelson is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Hudelson made $86,313.48 in 2020. This employee's salary is 21% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Hudelson has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 3/1/1993.