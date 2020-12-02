Brian Busby earns $95,518 at University of Wisconsin-System Wide in 2020

Brian Busby, an employee of University of Wisconsin-System Wide, held the position of Sr Info Tech Architec in the Sys\Equity Diversity&Inclusion department. Busby is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Busby made $95,517.72 in 2020. This employee's salary is 33% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-System Wide. Busby has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-System Wide since 8/1/1989.