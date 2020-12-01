Brenda Coffey earns $46,227 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Brenda Coffey, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Univ Services Assoc 2 in the Smph/Medicine/Gastroent department. Coffey is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Coffey made $46,120.03 in 2020. This employee's salary is 35% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $107.12 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Coffey has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 11/21/1977.