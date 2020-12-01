Bill Kreamer earns $80,087 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Bill Kreamer, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Instrumentation Tech in the Vcrge/Waisman/Waisman department. Kreamer is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Kreamer made $80,086.98 in 2020. This employee's salary is 12% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Kreamer has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 5/1/1978.