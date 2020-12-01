Beth Smetana earns $45,707 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Beth Smetana, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Outreach Prog Mgr I in the Ext/Yfcd/Hlth/Behavioralhealth department. Smetana is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Smetana made $45,706.69 in 2020. This employee's salary is 36% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Smetana has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 6/1/2016.