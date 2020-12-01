Benjy Warbelton earns $38,331 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Benjy Warbelton, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, held the position of Gardener in the Finaa/Facilty Svcs/Grounds department. Warbelton is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Warbelton made $35,158.20 in 2020. This employee's salary is 46% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $3,172.44 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Warbelton has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since 6/23/1980.