Barbara Rosenthal earns $66,332 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Barbara Rosenthal, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Is Data Serv Prof in the Wslh/Cdd/Microbiology department. Rosenthal is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Rosenthal made $63,547.21 in 2020. This employee's salary is 7% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $2,784.48 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Rosenthal has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 10/14/1992.