Barbara Anderson earns $98,948 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Barbara Anderson, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Dir, Cont Educ/M in the Ocpd Administration department. Anderson is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Anderson made $98,948.42 in 2020. This employee's salary is 38% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Anderson has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 3/8/1998.

