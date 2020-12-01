 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ara Mesdjian earns $87,034 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Ara Mesdjian earns $87,034 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Ara Mesdjian, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Is Tech Srv Spec in the Doit/User Svcs/Prod&Coll Solut department. Mesdjian is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Mesdjian made $87,033.62 in 2020. This employee's salary is 22% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Mesdjian has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 3/23/1992.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How winter storms are formed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics