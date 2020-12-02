 Skip to main content
Anthony Laluzerne earns $50,789 at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in 2020

Anthony Laluzerne, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, held the position of Academic Librarian in the Library department. Laluzerne is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Laluzerne made $50,788.98 in 2020. This employee's salary is 29% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Laluzerne has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Green Bay since 1/2/2008.

