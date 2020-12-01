 Skip to main content
Anne Jozwiak earns $46,467 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Anne Jozwiak, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Stu Status Exam Senio in the Nur/Acad.Affrs/Stu Svcs department. Jozwiak is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Jozwiak made $46,467.08 in 2020. This employee's salary is 35% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Jozwiak has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 1/2/1986.

