Amy Wolf earns $92,173 at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in 2020

Amy Wolf, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, held the position of Professor in the Natural & Applied Sciences department. Wolf is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Wolf made $87,072.81 in 2020. This employee's salary is 29% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $5,099.99 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Wolf has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Green Bay since 8/22/2005.