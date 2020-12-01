 Skip to main content
Amy Fruchtman earns $79,923 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Amy Fruchtman, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Sr Admin Prgm Spec in the Vcrge/Grad/Prof Dev & Commun department. Fruchtman is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Fruchtman made $79,922.52 in 2020. This employee's salary is 12% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Fruchtman has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 9/27/1989.

