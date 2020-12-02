 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allen Wenzel earns $63,678 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Allen Wenzel earns $63,678 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Allen Wenzel, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Admin Program Spec in the Smph/Wi Alzhmrs Ins/Alzhmr Ins department. Wenzel is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Wenzel made $63,678.48 in 2020. This employee's salary is 11% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Wenzel has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 8/5/1988.

Tags

Loading...

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics