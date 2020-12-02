 Skip to main content
Alan Talarczyk earns $142,203 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Alan Talarczyk, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Dis Lecturer in the Wsb/Accounting & Info Sys department. Talarczyk is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Talarczyk made $142,203.02 in 2020. This employee's salary is 99% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Talarczyk has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 7/1/1984.

