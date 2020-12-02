 Skip to main content
Abdulgader Almagri earns $100,918 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Abdulgader Almagri, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Senior Scientist in the L&S/Physics/Physics department. Almagri is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Almagri made $100,918.18 in 2020. This employee's salary is 41% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Almagri has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 5/1/1996.

