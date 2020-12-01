 Skip to main content
Aaron Brower earns $217,150 at University of Wisconsin-System Wide in 2020

Aaron Brower, an employee of University of Wisconsin-System Wide, held the position of Senior Assoc Vice President in the Administration department. Brower is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Brower made $217,150.02 in 2020. This employee's salary is 203% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-System Wide. Brower has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-System Wide since 1/9/1986.

