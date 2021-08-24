 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dasha Vorontsov, jr., Oregon
0 Comments

Dasha Vorontsov, jr., Oregon

  • 0
WIAA state cross country photo: Dasha Vorontsov, Oregon (copy)

Oregon's Dasha Vorontsov, seen here during her freshman season in 2019, finished fifth during the alternate fall state championships in the spring, the best finish for an Oregon runner since 1988.

With a personal record time of 18:53, Vorontsov took fifth place individually at the 2020 spring state championship meet as a sophomore. That finish was the best from and Oregon girls runner since 1988.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook
Editorial

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook

"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe thunderstorms roll through the Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics