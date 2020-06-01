DARRYL PETERSON

Peterson, a three-star outside linebacker/defensive end from Akron, Ohio, committed to UW on June 1, 2020.

He was one of the Badgers’ top targets on defense since the spring of 2019. He tallied 21 sacks in his junior season at Archbishop Hoban, and chose the Badgers over offers from Alabama, Michigan, West Virginia and more.

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate Peterson — a 6-foot-3, 235-pounder — as a three-star prospect. He’s the first linebacker in the 2021 class.

