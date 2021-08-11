Hill, a 5-9, 185-pound running back, led the Vikings’ three-headed rushing attack with 638 yards and six touchdowns (6 yards per carry, 91.1 yards per game) in seven games in the spring season. The All-Region selection likely will be counted on heavily this fall after the loss of fellow leading rushers Jonah O’Connor and Brooks Empey to graduation.
Darrick Hill, sr., RB, Stoughton
