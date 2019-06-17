Age: 50.
Residence: Portrush, Northern Ireland.
2019 earnings: $224,210.
Schwab Cup Rank: 30.
Scoring average: 71.12.
PGA Tour Champions titles: 0.
PGA Tour titles: 3.
Get to know him
A PGA Tour Champions rookie, Darren Clarke is best known for his emotional victory in the 2011 British Open at Royal St. George’s. Long a solid, if unspectacular performer on the European Tour — he owns 21 worldwide titles — Clarke came out of nowhere to beat Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson by three strokes to win the Claret Jug at the age of 42. It was his 20th attempt at the Open and his first top-10 finish in any major since finishing in a tie for third in the 2001 Open Championship. No golfer had ever won the Open after more than 15 attempts.
But Clarke, who had captured the golf world’s heart with an inspirational performance at the 2006 Ryder Cup just six weeks after losing his wife, Heather, to breast cancer, had seen his career fizzle over the next several years.
Although he was engaged to be remarried by the time he got to the 2011 Open, he dedicated his victory to his late wife.
“In terms of what’s going through my heart, there’s obviously somebody who is watching from up above there and I know she’d be very proud of me,” Clarke said in his post-match news conference. “She’s probably saying, ‘I told you so.’ But I think she’d be more proud of my two boys and them at home watching more than anything else. It’s been a long journey to get here. I’m 42 and I’m not getting any younger.”
Clarke played in five consecutive Ryder Cups and was captain of the 2016 European team that lost to the U.S. at Hazeltine.
But the Open championship remains his last title of any sort and he’s still looking to make his first splash on the Champions circuit. His best finish this year was a tie for second place in his third event, the Cologuard Classic, four shots behind Mark O’Meara.
“There is a frustration because I’m not playing the way I want to play, not striking the ball correctly and the hole seems to have gotten smaller as I’ve gotten older,” Clarke said early this year. “I’ve always had a love-hate relationship with golf and currently hate is winning the battle by a long way. Then it’s also frustrating because I put in the long hours of practice to play poorly again.”