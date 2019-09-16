Buccaneers running back Dare Ogunbowale caught one pass for 9 yards on Thursday night in Tampa Bay's 20-14 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Field in Charlotte, N.C.
Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston found Ogunbowale on the left side with 6 minutes and 23 seconds left in the first half with the Buccaneers trailing, 6-3, and facing a 3rd and 14 from their own 35. Falling 5 yards short of the first down, Tampa Bay punted.
Ogunbowale hasn't had a carry through the first two games of the season, but he's caught five of the seven passes targeted to him, picking up a total of 42 yards for an average of 8.4 yards per reception.