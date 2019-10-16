It wasn't enough to lift the Buccaneers over the Panthers across the pond in England, but running back Dare Ogunbowale turned in a performance he'll long remember, scoring his first NFL touchdown in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's 37-26 loss to Carolina at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
In addition to his 3-yard touchdown run, which brought Tampa Bay within 37-26 with just under 5 minutes remaining, the 25-year-old also caught three passes from quarterback Jameis Winston for 22 yards.
Ogunbowale has struggled a bit carrying the ball this season, with a net total of -1 yards on three carries, including Sunday's touchdown, but he's made an impact catching the ball with 130 yards on 21 receptions for the 2-4 Buccaneers.