Buccaneers running back Dare Ogunbowale (above) didn't have the best day rushing the ball Sunday, losing 4 yards on his only carry, but he still managed to leave his mark on Tampa Bay's 31-24 loss at New Orleans.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Ogunbowale's 27 yards on two catches were the second most receiving yards for Tampa Bay — trailing wide receiver Chris Godwin, who had 125 yards on seven catches.
Ogunbowale also fielded his first kickoff of the season, returning it 19 yards as the Buccaneers fell to 2-3 on the season after coming up short against the Saints (4-1) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.