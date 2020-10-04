Danny Vanden Boom, redshirt junior

Vanden Boom didn’t play in 2019, but appeared in three games in 2018. He’s the only other quarterback on the roster with a touchdown pass — he tossed a 3-yard score against New Mexico. It is his only career pass.

With prototypical size and frame — 6-foot-5 and 207 pounds — Vanden Boom has the strength to challenge defenses down the field. Vanden Boom fell behind Mertz and Wolfe on the depth chart last season, but with the threat of COVID-19 knocking out a player for a minimum of 21 days, the Badgers will make sure all their options are ready.