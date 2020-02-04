DANIEL WRIGHT

Wright, a 6-foot-7 quarterback from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, became the only quarterback of the 2020 class in early February.
Originally committed to NCAA Division II Sioux Falls, Wright took an unofficial visit to UW the first weekend of February and accepted a preferred walk-on spot. Wright wasn’t ranked on the major recruiting platforms, but threw for 78 touchdowns in his high school career.
Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
