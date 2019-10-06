Sophomore
6-1, 200
Helsinki, Finland
Age at start of season: 20.
NHL: Free agent.
Stats: 11-12-2, 3.42 goals-against average, .893 save percentage in 28 games last season for the Badgers.
Scouting report: The Badgers started to prepare Lebedeff to be the full-time starter this season by giving him the last 11 starts of 2018-19. His save percentage was slightly better in that stretch, but he failed to finish three games. He worked in the offseason on using steps instead of slides to improve his positioning.
On Twitter and Instagram: @DanielLebedeff, @lebedeffdaniel.