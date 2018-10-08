Freshman | 6-1, 199
Helsinki, Finland
Age at start of season: 19.
NHL: 2019 draft eligible.
Stats: 18-9-5, 2.43 goals against average, .918 save percentage, 2 shutouts in 32 games last season for the Janesville Jets of the North American Hockey League.
Scouting report: Lebedeff has impressed scouts enough over the past two years to be ranked among goalies eligible for the NHL draft. But his results two years ago with the USHL’s Madison Capitols left questions on how he’ll fare at higher levels of hockey. He was unable to win the starting job and languished on the bench for stretches. The Badgers will want to see how his skills, which some see as having the makings of pro caliber, translate to playing in college.
Find Lebedeff on Twitter: @daniellebedeff