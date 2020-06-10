Dane County YMCA cut ties with CrossFit after CEO's controversial comments about George Floyd

Dane County YMCA announced its plan to sever ties immediately with CrossFit after the company CEO tweeted "ugly and insensitive" comments about George Floyd.

“With so many folks of all races and backgrounds standing together in support of justice and equity around the world, I was especially disheartened to see the divisive comments of CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman,” said YMCA President and CEO Mark Westover in a statement Wednesday.

On June 6, Glassman responded to a tweet, by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington about the impact of racism on public health, with "FLOYD-19."

The Dane County YMCA dropped their affiliation with CrossFit Wednesday because, Westover said, "We owe it to our Dane County community, our staff and our members to work with partners that share our values."

