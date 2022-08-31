Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett photographed with child sex offender; campaign opponent: 'No excuse'

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett was photographed at an event alongside a registered child sex offender while he was actively wanted by authorities, Republican sheriff candidate Anthony Hamilton revealed Wednesday.

In the photos posted to Facebook on June 9, Barrett appears at a backyard event with John F. Brown, 56, who was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 in 2009.

At the time the photos were posted, Brown was wanted by authorities on a warrant for a sex registry violation, according to court records.

"Sheriff Barrett has his picture taken with dozens of people every week as he's out and about in the community," said Sachin Chheda, a spokesperson for Barrett's campaign. "It's clear that this particular individual tries really hard to get his picture taken with politicians all the time."

On his Facebook page, Brown has photos posing with other Democratic politicians, including Gov. Tony Evers.

Hamilton, a Dane County detective who is challenging Barrett in the November election, said the photos had been getting passed around by employees at the Sheriff's Office, who were trying to arrest Brown along with the US Marshals Office.

The Marshals Office declined to comment.

"There's no excuse for this so-called law enforcement leader to be hanging out with a felon who law enforcement are actively looking to arrest," Hamilton said at a press conference in Flad Park on Madison's Southwest Side, yards from a jungle gym where children were playing.

Brown was arrested on June 16 for a sex registry violation and was released on bond that day, according to court records.

He had been charged with two other sex registry violations in 2021 and 2020.

Brown posted another photo alongside Barrett in February at End Times Ministries, a well known Baptist church on the Southwest Side of Madison.

This is a developing story and will be updated.