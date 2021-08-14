Dane County provides youth with opportunities to learn about climate change

The county also added 31,000 solar panels to the Dane County Airport, totaling 9 megawatts. These solar panels not only help cut down on carbon emissions, but provide people with clean energy to enjoy.

"Solar panels have become more popular, in terms of you can place them anywhere, they're less intrusive, and you can have them at home,” Pascual said. “It's a really great way to use and have clean energy for a facility.”

The solar array powers the Lussier Family Heritage Center, where young members of the community are learning about the environment.

"Youth are going to be the ones that are coming into what has happened before, right?” Pauscual said. “So how has the environment been treated prior to today, and our future generations, how are you all going to be able to work with the environment that you live in? Are you going to be able to take steps to mitigate climate change, and how will your actions be able to rebuild the environment that maybe has been destroyed in the past?"