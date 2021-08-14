Dane County provides youth with opportunities to learn about climate change

Global warming has affected the earth in many ways across the globe recently — from fires in the west to floods on the coast.
That's only the tip of the (rapidly melting) iceberg, as the effects of climate change can be felt even here in Dane County, where more significant floods have occurred in recent years.
Climate change is slowly warming the earth, causing glaciers in the north to melt, leading to rising water levels and harder rains.
"In 2018, we had a major flood in our county parks, which was quite detrimental to some areas,” said Lael Pascual, who oversees the visitor service program at Dane County Parks. “So what we've been doing in the parks has been a lot of flood mitigation and stream restorations."
Dane County Parks has been helping other areas with floods, recently purchasing land north of Pheasant Branch Conservancy to help with flooding in that area. But floods aren't the only thing those in the area have to worry about.
Global warming also causes abrupt changes, with the world seeing "huge spikes in cold weather temperatures, and in other areas, we're seeing extreme droughts and major shifts in heat waves."
The nation saw this in February, when unexpected winter storms in the normally balmy state of Texas led to massive power outages and forced many people to adapt to the chaotic circumstances.
"So I think that the constant change in temperature and our extreme weather events, different weather events, is a major player, from my personal perspective," Pascual said. "We have a changing climate, there is a huge impact with our climate warming."
The question that follows is, what is causing it?
According to the United Kingdom’s national weather service, the Met Office, “The main cause of climate change is burning fossil fuels such as oil, gas, and coal. When burnt, fossil fuels release carbon dioxide into the air, causing the planet to heat up.” Carbon, a main greenhouse gas, traps heat and therefore makes the planet warmer.
To help the next generation limit those emissions, Dane County Parks and the Lussier Family Heritage Center have numerous programs to educate youth, like the Junior Naturalist program. They also do stormwater planning, rain gardens and native plant programs for schools and communities.
"As for what you can do at home, (there's) recycling, changing your light bulbs to LED light bulbs, being conscientious about turning off your lights around your house, and unplugging electronics," Pascual said.
Another thing people can do is preserving opportunities for nature to help itself. Nature creates natural carbon sinks — natural areas that hold a lot of carbon, preventing it from adding to the ozone layer in the atmosphere.
Places like forests, which pull carbon and release oxygen, help to hold that carbon down, instead of releasing it into the air. Pascual noted that prairies, once covering 40% of the United States, play a large role too.
"Prairies and grasslands, which have been almost totally removed — less than 1% of our original prairies remain here in the Midwest ... are very valuable carbon sinks and resources,” Pascual said. “They hold all of that carbon trapped down in their roots (and they) can get to be 10 feet deep or deeper."
Preservation efforts for prairies, forests, grasslands and other types of carbon sinks can help to reduce the amount of carbon in the atmosphere.
Becoming carbon neutral
Dane County aims to be carbon neutral by 2050, meaning the amount of carbon put out would match the amount of carbon reduced. One way to achieve this is by using alternative energy sources like solar, wind, geothermal, nuclear or tidal power. Using clean energy decreases the amount of carbon emissions released, so "utilizing solar panels, where you get a lot of sun, is huge, if you're able to do that,” Pascual said.
Dane County Parks installed 460 solar panels at William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park in June, making it the first fully solar powered park and campground in Dane County. The solar panels also power the Lussier Family Heritage Center, and have renewable car charging stations.
The county also added 31,000 solar panels to the Dane County Airport, totaling 9 megawatts. These solar panels not only help cut down on carbon emissions, but provide people with clean energy to enjoy.
"Solar panels have become more popular, in terms of you can place them anywhere, they're less intrusive, and you can have them at home,” Pascual said. “It's a really great way to use and have clean energy for a facility.”
The solar array powers the Lussier Family Heritage Center, where young members of the community are learning about the environment.
"Youth are going to be the ones that are coming into what has happened before, right?” Pauscual said. “So how has the environment been treated prior to today, and our future generations, how are you all going to be able to work with the environment that you live in? Are you going to be able to take steps to mitigate climate change, and how will your actions be able to rebuild the environment that maybe has been destroyed in the past?"
Dane County Parks has many programs to help educate and encourage youth about the environment. The parks offer scavenger hunts and nature walks outside, educational environmental field trips, the Junior Naturalist program or the Get Outside program. Offering a hands-on learning approach, the Get Outside program connects youth with the natural resources and parks system.
"It's very important to have youth voice, from all ages, and learning about what climate change is, what you can do to protect the natural environment and how that mitigates climate change, how protecting our natural resources is good for all; humans, wildlife and our plant species out there,” Pascual said.
It's important for all to be aware about the changes in our earth, and preserving it isn't going to be easy. But with programs that stress the importance of climate change to the youth, the county is trying to take some steps.
"(We're) educating these youth on different wildlife, plants and animals that are out there, and how to interact with it, enjoy it and protect it,” Pascual said.