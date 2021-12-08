Dane County landfill like a 'seven-story building made out of garbage'

For a story by reporter Chris Hubbuch on how much food we throw away, I got to stand on top of a seven-story mountain of trash and watch as workers pushed it around in preparation for burial in the Dane County landfill. From the air, our trash has an unusual air of beauty.
