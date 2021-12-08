 Skip to main content
Dane County landfill like a 'seven-story building made out of garbage'
From the Phil Brinkman's favorite drone videos of 2021 series
For a story by reporter Chris Hubbuch on how much food we throw away, I got to stand on top of a seven-story mountain of trash and watch as workers pushed it around in preparation for burial in the Dane County landfill. From the air, our trash has an unusual air of beauty.

A new study by the Department of Natural Resources found Wisconsin residents tossed more than 632,000 tons of food into the trash last year — nearly 220 pounds per person. Buried in landfills, that food waste produces as much heat-trapping gas as nearly 558,000 cars on the road.
