A Dane County K-9 and his handler brought a woman suffering a mental health crisis to safety following a 35 minute search August 1 in the Town of Albion.
A woman told Rock County dispatchers that her adult daughter had been expressing suicidal thoughts and giving only vague descriptors of where she was. Deputies found the struggling woman's car at Silverwood Lake, initiating tracking efforts when they found a personal item of hers in the surrounding woods, according to Lt. Gary Vandivier, who heads the Dane County K9 Unit. Deputies did not immediately not what time of day this happened.
Among those searching the area were Deputy Kacey Mejia and her K-9 partner Kato. Tracking efforts began around 90 minutes after the woman left her car, with Kato following her scent for half a mile. While deputies took the woman into protective custody, Kato stayed in place for more than three minutes off-leash. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital.
People are also reading…
As a public county park with high foot traffic, Silverwood Lake can be a difficult place for a K-9 to pick up a scent, said Vandivier, but Kato was successful "far beyond our certification standards and requirements."
"This exemplifies Deputy Mejia’s handling of K9 Kato, as well as K9 Kato’s intelligence and obedience proficiency,” said Vandivier.
Is it too hot to walk your dog? 5 safety tips for summer weather
How hot is too hot to walk my dog?
Summer can bring scorching temperatures that leave responsible dog owners wondering when it’s too hot to take their pup on a walk. Dogs tend to overheat more quickly than humans, so paying careful attention to the temperature and your dog’s body language is essential.
As a general rule, if the temperatures are over 90 degrees, you’ll likely want to wait until the cooler evening for a walk. You can also place the back of your hand on the sidewalk or pavement and hold it there for seven seconds. If that’s too hot for your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws.
How can I prevent my dog from overheating on walks?
Following a few simple safety tips can make long summer strolls just as fun for your dog as they are for you. Here’s what you need to know as the temperatures rise.
1. Timing is everything.
When the sun is at its peak, pavement can become scorching hot. It’s best to save walks for early mornings or late evenings when the temperature is cooler. Skip mid-day walks when the sun is blazing unless you can stroll in a wooded area where the ground gets plenty of shade.
2. Stay hydrated.
Just as it’s important for people to get plenty of water on hot days, it’s also important for dogs. When walking in the summer, grab a cold water bottle and a collapsible dog bowl. If you notice excessive panting or salivation, take a break and give your dog time to hydrate. Freezing low-sodium broth in an ice cube tray is also a great way to get your dog more fluids in the summer.
3. Stay in the shade.
Staying in shady wooded areas is ideal, but for city-dwellers, it’s best to cross to the shady side of the street. Plan your dog's walking routes in areas with more tree or building coverage to keep your dog’s paws cooler. As a bonus, it might help you avoid your next sunburn.
4. Protect their paws.
As mentioned before, if the sidewalk is too hot for the back of your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws. Stick to grassy areas, or get some breathable dog booties to protect their paws from hot pavement.
5. Watch for signs of overheating.
Dogs produce far less sweat than people, so they’ll need your help to stay cool in the summer.
Watch for common signs of your dog overheating which include:
Excessive panting
Difficulty breathing
Drooling
Weakness
Fatigue
Collapsing
If you notice any of these symptoms, get to a shady spot and offer your dog plenty of water. Wetting your dog’s paws, belly, and ears with cool water can also help bring down their body temperature. You can even store some dog ice cream in the freezer for a special treat when you get home.
Is it safe to walk my dog in the summer?
When walking your dog in the summer, it’s important to keep the warning signs of overheating in mind, especially with dog breeds that have short noses or thick coats. If you follow a few simple safety tips, your dog can enjoy the long summer days and all the extra evening walks that come with the season.