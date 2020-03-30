Dane County Executive Joe Parisi featured on John Oliver's Last Week Tonight

In lighter COVID-19 related news, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi was featured on an episode of the HBO series "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" on Sunday.
The moment, featured in the show's "And Now This" segment, shows Parisi and a Dane County sign language interpreter experiencing an awkward miscommunication at a press conference. When Parisi suggested "we should stand 6 feet apart," the interpreter appeared to initially mistake the comment as a general directive, not a request she and he move further apart.
The segment featured clips from a number of local television news stations across the country the showed anchors struggling through social distancing protocol on the air.
