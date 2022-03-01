 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dan Zweifel, Monona Grove

Monona Grove coach Dan Zweifel talks to players near the end of a close game on Jan. 12, 2016, as his Silver Eagles ended up holding on to win 72-71 over Madison Edgewood at Edgewood High School.

Year, record: 26th, 313-278

Best postseason finishes: Division 2 state runners-up in 2006 and Division 2 state semifinals in 1998.

Most memorable win: We have had many memorable wins over the years, but I think the best win of my career happened early on. In only my second year, 1998, I was only 27, we made it to the sectional final to take on top-ranked Portage at UW-Whitewater. Portage featured three NCAA Division II basketball players in Chris Stanley (Minnesota Duluth), BJ Brant (St. Cloud St) and Brent Vogelsang (Winona State).

We had three players at 6-foot-7 (Andy Witte, Scott Banaszynksi and Tommy Holler). We played a high 3-2 zone and Witte, who later starred at UW-Eau Claire, had 25. In a highly intense down-to-the-wire game we came out ahead and beat Portage 58-55 to advance to the state tournament at the brand new Kohl Center, which opened two months earlier. It was a tremendous victory and in the top five wins of all time in my 26 years of coaching varsity at Monona Grove.

