Dan Zweifel, Monona Grove

Most memorable win: We have had many memorable wins over the years, but I think the best win of my career happened early on. In only my second year, 1998, I was only 27, we made it to the sectional final to take on top-ranked Portage at UW-Whitewater. Portage featured three NCAA Division II basketball players in Chris Stanley (Minnesota Duluth), BJ Brant (St. Cloud St) and Brent Vogelsang (Winona State).

We had three players at 6-foot-7 (Andy Witte, Scott Banaszynksi and Tommy Holler). We played a high 3-2 zone and Witte, who later starred at UW-Eau Claire, had 25. In a highly intense down-to-the-wire game we came out ahead and beat Portage 58-55 to advance to the state tournament at the brand new Kohl Center, which opened two months earlier. It was a tremendous victory and in the top five wins of all time in my 26 years of coaching varsity at Monona Grove.